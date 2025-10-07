MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur High Court has stayed the transfer order of 200 teachers of Eklavya Residential Schools in Madhya Pradesh.

A single bench of High Court Justice Maninder Singh Bhatti found the order to transfer 200 teachers posted at Eklavya Residential Schools in Jabalpur and other districts of the state to Khandwa to be unjustified. The court stayed the execution of the order. The court has made arrangements to keep the teachers posted at the current Eklavya School.

Advocate Sudha Gautam argued on behalf of the petitioner, Upma Shandilya, posted at Eklavya Residential School, Rampur Chhapar. She argued that by issuing an order dated September 23, 2025, the petitioner, along with 200 teachers posted at various Eklavya Residential Schools in Jabalpur and other districts of the state, were collectively transferred to Khandwa.

The petitioner was posted to the Eklavya Residential School in Rampur Chhapar in 2024 for a higher position. On November 11, 2024, the Divisional Commissioner, Jabalpur, issued a letter clarifying that there were no available positions in Eklavya schools, so teachers should submit transfer options. Following this, the petitioner submitted options for Eklavya Vidyalayas, Rampur Chhapar, Ranjhi, and Sadar.

Despite this, these options were ignored and an order was issued to transfer him to Khandwa. Therefore, the High Court was approached. After a hearing, the High Court found the September 23, 2025, order to be unreasonable and put a stay on the transfer.