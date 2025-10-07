 MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools

MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools

They were being sent from Jabalpur and other districts to Khandwa

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur High Court has stayed the transfer order of 200 teachers of Eklavya Residential Schools in Madhya Pradesh.

A single bench of High Court Justice Maninder Singh Bhatti found the order to transfer 200 teachers posted at Eklavya Residential Schools in Jabalpur and other districts of the state to Khandwa to be unjustified. The court stayed the execution of the order. The court has made arrangements to keep the teachers posted at the current Eklavya School.

Advocate Sudha Gautam argued on behalf of the petitioner, Upma Shandilya, posted at Eklavya Residential School, Rampur Chhapar. She argued that by issuing an order dated September 23, 2025, the petitioner, along with 200 teachers posted at various Eklavya Residential Schools in Jabalpur and other districts of the state, were collectively transferred to Khandwa.

Read Also
MP News: 'Public Trust Is Our Greatest Asset And We Must Maintain It' Says CM Mohan Yadav At...
article-image

The petitioner was posted to the Eklavya Residential School in Rampur Chhapar in 2024 for a higher position. On November 11, 2024, the Divisional Commissioner, Jabalpur, issued a letter clarifying that there were no available positions in Eklavya schools, so teachers should submit transfer options. Following this, the petitioner submitted options for Eklavya Vidyalayas, Rampur Chhapar, Ranjhi, and Sadar.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves SRA Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme For Integrated Urban Renewal In Mumbai
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves SRA Slum Cluster Redevelopment Scheme For Integrated Urban Renewal In Mumbai
Maharashtra Approves Gems And Jewellery Policy 2025 To Attract ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment, Create 5 Lakh Jobs
Maharashtra Approves Gems And Jewellery Policy 2025 To Attract ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment, Create 5 Lakh Jobs
East Indians Demand Naming Of Mumbai Airport Terminal After Freedom Fighter Joseph 'Kaka' Baptista
East Indians Demand Naming Of Mumbai Airport Terminal After Freedom Fighter Joseph 'Kaka' Baptista
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Lucknow Police Bust Inter-State AI-Powered Exam Fraud Gang; 10 Arrested Including Bank Officer Mastermind
Uttar Pradesh Crime: Lucknow Police Bust Inter-State AI-Powered Exam Fraud Gang; 10 Arrested Including Bank Officer Mastermind

Despite this, these options were ignored and an order was issued to transfer him to Khandwa. Therefore, the High Court was approached. After a hearing, the High Court found the September 23, 2025, order to be unreasonable and put a stay on the transfer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools

MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools

MP News: Panic On Delhi–Indore Express After Smoke Detected, Courtesy Rats

MP News: Panic On Delhi–Indore Express After Smoke Detected, Courtesy Rats

Indore News: Truck Transporters’ Strike Halts Goods Movement; 1,000 Vehicles Off Road On Day 2

Indore News: Truck Transporters’ Strike Halts Goods Movement; 1,000 Vehicles Off Road On Day 2

Indore News: BJP Backed Farmers To Take Out Tractor Rally; Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Ryots Buying...

Indore News: BJP Backed Farmers To Take Out Tractor Rally; Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Ryots Buying...

Indore News: Seven Teams Crackdown, 2,900 Bottles Seized, 30 Samples Taken

Indore News: Seven Teams Crackdown, 2,900 Bottles Seized, 30 Samples Taken