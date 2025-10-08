Indore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor To Curb Traffic

Indore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor | Raju Pawar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress took a jibe over the long delay in removing the BRTS corridor, stating that if the Indore Municipal Congress is unable to remove it, the Congress is ready to help in getting it done.

Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said that if the IMC is unable to remove the BRTS corridor, Congress workers are ready to voluntarily assist in removing it in the interest of the city — provided the administration grants permission.

He further stated, “Even after clear orders from the court, the corporation has failed to remove the BRTS corridor, which reflects its inefficiency and indifference towards the public. If the administration allows, Congress workers are prepared to actively participate and extend full cooperation in removing the corridor voluntarily, within the legal framework.”

Shukla added that due to the negligence, delays and inefficiency of the corporation, city residents have grown frustrated with daily traffic jams and congestion. “If the administration permits, the Congress is ready to take up this responsibility in the larger interest of the people of the city,” he said.

[Story by Staff Reporter]