 Indore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor To Curb Traffic
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor To Curb Traffic

Indore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor To Curb Traffic

Congress workers are ready to voluntarily assist in removing it in the interest of the city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor | Raju Pawar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress took a jibe over the long delay in removing the BRTS corridor, stating that if the Indore Municipal Congress is unable to remove it, the Congress is ready to help in getting it done.

Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said that if the IMC is unable to remove the BRTS corridor, Congress workers are ready to voluntarily assist in removing it in the interest of the city — provided the administration grants permission.

Read Also
Indore News: Man Stabbed At Wine Shop For Refusing Money To ‘Tantrik’
article-image

He further stated, “Even after clear orders from the court, the corporation has failed to remove the BRTS corridor, which reflects its inefficiency and indifference towards the public. If the administration allows, Congress workers are prepared to actively participate and extend full cooperation in removing the corridor voluntarily, within the legal framework.”

Shukla added that due to the negligence, delays and inefficiency of the corporation, city residents have grown frustrated with daily traffic jams and congestion. “If the administration permits, the Congress is ready to take up this responsibility in the larger interest of the people of the city,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Living In Cuffe Parade & Want To Catch A Flight From CSMIA T2? Here's How You Can Reach Faster With Mumbai Metro 3
Living In Cuffe Parade & Want To Catch A Flight From CSMIA T2? Here's How You Can Reach Faster With Mumbai Metro 3
Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO
Australia: Broken Hill-Bound Rex Flight's Engine Catches Fire Moments Before Take Off At Adelaide Airport; VIDEO
'Main Upar Jaa Raha Hu': Rohit Sharma's Fun Moment At CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Steals Limelight; Video
'Main Upar Jaa Raha Hu': Rohit Sharma's Fun Moment At CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 Steals Limelight; Video
Bigg Boss 4 Fame Sara Khan Marries Actor Krish Pathak After 1 Year Of Dating: 'Moment We Started Living Together, I Felt Like His Wife'
Bigg Boss 4 Fame Sara Khan Marries Actor Krish Pathak After 1 Year Of Dating: 'Moment We Started Living Together, I Felt Like His Wife'

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor To Curb Traffic

Indore News: Amid IMC Inaction, Congress Offers To Help Dismantle BRTS Corridor To Curb Traffic

MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools

MP News: High Court Stays Transfers Of 200 Teachers Of Eklavya Residential Schools

MP News: Panic On Delhi–Indore Express After Smoke Detected, Courtesy Rats

MP News: Panic On Delhi–Indore Express After Smoke Detected, Courtesy Rats

Indore News: Truck Transporters’ Strike Halts Goods Movement; 1,000 Vehicles Off Road On Day 2

Indore News: Truck Transporters’ Strike Halts Goods Movement; 1,000 Vehicles Off Road On Day 2

Indore News: BJP Backed Farmers To Take Out Tractor Rally; Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Ryots Buying...

Indore News: BJP Backed Farmers To Take Out Tractor Rally; Kailash Vijayvargiya Says Ryots Buying...