MP: Pall Of Gloom Descends Dogawan, Kasrawad

Khandwa/ Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended in Dogawan, Kankaria and Kasrawad villages of Khargone district when the bodies of five friends who were killed in a road accident in Khandwa district arrived here on Friday morning.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed when the last journey of accident victims headed for cremation ground on the outskirt of the village. The mortal remains were carried together to the crematorium ground. As the pyres were lit, the grief-stricken family members of the victims could not control their emotions and were seen wailing inconsolably for their near-and-dear ones.

Earlier, the deceased were identified as Alkesh Bharud, 26, Manish Verma, 36, and Pukhram Namdev, all three residents of Dogawan village, Bharat, 40, a resident of Kankaria village, and Aditya Sharma, 25, a resident of Kasrawad village were killed on the spot after the car in which they were travelling from Punasa to their native places collided head-on with a trailer truck near Daulatpura Fanta, about five kilometres from Punasa tehsil headquarters of Khandwa district on Thursday at 10 pm.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Alkesh, whose in-laws belong to Punasa village, came to his brother-in-law Mahesh Yadav’s place along with four of his friends.

Alkesh and all his friends left for their home at around 10 pm on Thursday, and after covering barely five kilometres of distance, their car met a fatal collision with a trailer truck. Before police and emergency services could reach the spot, all five people died.

The accident was so horrific that the car was completely crushed, and initially, bodies stuck in the rubble could not be recognised as police managed to ascertain their identities based on the car number plate. The bodies of two youths were completely mutilated.

Punasa police outpost in-charge Jagdish Scindia said that the incident took place on Thursday night at 10 pm. There was a head-on collision between the truck and the car. The post-mortem of the deceased took place at Punasa Community Health Centre at 7 am on Friday, and by 9 am, all the bodies were taken their native villages.

As soon as the news spread in their native Dogawan and Kasrawad villages, a pale of gloom griped the villagers.

Aditya, only son, got married 8 months ago

Aditya Sharma, 25, was the only son of a cloth merchant from Kasrawad. He got married about eight months back in January itself. As soon as the news of Aditya's death was received, a crowd of relatives gathered in his house.

Pukhram, engaged two months back, to be married next year

Pukhram, a resident of Dogawan in Khargone, used to run a grocery shop along with farming. He got engaged about two months ago and set to get married next year. The family consists of parents and elder brother.

Car was registered in name of Manish's father

The car which met with fatal end was registered on the name of Manish Verma's father, Tarachand Verma a resident of Dogavan village.

Four daughters lost their father

Alkesh Yadav used to work as a driver. He is survived by his wife and four daughters. Alkesh had kinship in Daulatpura of Khandwa. Some time ago his brother-in-law Mahesh Yadav had an operation. He had come to know the condition of the brother-in-law. Someone's four wheeler was also for sale in Punasa, which all the friends had come to see.

Bharat had two kids

Bharat Mukati was a farmer by profession. There are parents, wife and two sons in the family. Both the children are asking the mother about the father but she too is shocked by the death of her husband.