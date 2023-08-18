 Indore: 'Trial Runs Of Metro To Begin Next Month,' Says Official
PTIUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Trial runs for Metro rail operations in Madhya Pradesh's Indore will begin next month on a 5.9-km route covering five stations, said an official associated with the mass transit project on Friday.

"All the work for the test run is sticking to the timetable. Preparations for the trial run will almost be done by September 10. After the go-ahead from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, it (trial runs) could start around September 15," said MP Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Manish Singh.

He expressed confidence that three Metro cars will reach Indore by the first week of September from Savli, near Vadodara in Gujarat.

First phase to be completed by April 2024

The official said they expect the first phase of the Indore Metro project to be completed by April 2024 and that commercial operations could start a month later.

According to officials, the foundation stone of the Indore Metro project worth Rs 7,500 crore was laid in September 2019. Under the public transport project, a network of 31.5 km will be developed, they added.

