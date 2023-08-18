 MP: Over 400 Join Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti In Sendhwa
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Over 400 villagers from Bakharli gram panchayat under Varla tehsil of Barwani district took Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) membership on Friday. They attended a meeting held here, aiming to encourage local voters to join the JAYS before the Assembly elections.

According to JAYS district president Montu Solanki, not only public participation, but many other agenda were discussed during the meeting. In his statement, Solanki said, “the government has failed to address the issues faced by the tribal across the State”.

Solanki also highlighted how the tribal has forgotten their roots. “We are slowly forgetting our culture and language and that is why it has become even more important to unite community people from various villages under this campaign.”

He also pressed upon the importance of education for the people of tribal community so that they are able to fight for their rights and are able to advocate and represent their community.

