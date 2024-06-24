MP: Over 3.94 Lakh Children Immunised On Day 1 Of Pulse Polio Campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the Pulse Polio Campaign was launched statewide on Sunday, over 3.94 lakh children under the age of five were immunized on its inaugural day in Indore.

Dr Tarun Gupta, the district's immunisation officer, reported that the health department was tasked with a target of administering polio drops to 5.20 lakh children. Remarkably, 76 per cent of this goal was achieved within the first day.

The campaign's launch was marked by MP Shankar Lalwani and local MLAs administering polio drops to children at the CMHO office and various health centres. To draw more children to the booths, the health department enhanced the appeal of these centres with cartoons, colourful paintings, and toys.

To facilitate easy access to polio drops, operational booths were set up at strategic locations, including railway stations, bus stops, and other transition points.

Health officials highlighted that the last recorded cases of wild polio in India were on January 13, 2011, in West Bengal and Gujarat. On March 27, 2014, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared India a polio-free country.

Doorstep Drive Today

More than 3.89 lakh children received polio drops at over 3,600 booths, supported by paramedical and nursing students, alongside health activists. On Monday, these activists will conduct a doorstep drive to ensure every child who missed the booths on Sunday receives their immunisation.