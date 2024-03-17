MP: Over 30k New Voters Set To Exercise Franchise In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 33,924 new voters are gearing up to exercise their franchise for the first time in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Ratlam district. According to the district election officer Rajesh Batham, a total of 11,03,422 voters, including 5,51,180 males, 5,52,208 females, and 34 other voters, will participate in the electoral process.

Batham, while addressing the media on Saturday, informed that the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into effect in the district, with section 144 also being enforced to ensure peaceful and impartial elections. He added that close surveillance will be maintained along the Rajasthan border through webcasting.

The district boasts 14 interstate and 26 inter-district check posts. Highlighting the polling arrangements, Batham mentioned the presence of 1,295 polling booths, including 39 bordering area check posts connecting with Banswara, Pratapgarh, and Jhalawad in Rajasthan. He also stated that a proposal has been submitted to the election commission for the sanctioning of three auxiliary polling booths, as the number of voters exceeds 1,500 at three polling booths (two in Ratlam and one in Jaora).

Moreover, Batham revealed that 130 polling booths will be managed solely by female staff. In the previous parliamentary elections, Ratlam district witnessed a polling percentage of 79.76%, and this time, authorities have set a target for a 15% increase in voter turnout.