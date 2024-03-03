MP: Over 30 Trees To Be Axed For Diversion Road In Kishanganj

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of a railway overbridge on the Mhow-Indore road in Kishanganj has run into controversy due to its potential environmental impact. The bridge is being built in front of a graveyard, requiring the creation of a temporary diversion behind the tax collection office of the Cantonment Board.

However, over 30 large trees stand in the path of the proposed diversion route. Bridge corporation engineers and authorities are planning to cut down these trees to make way for the road. This has sparked protests from environmentalists and netizens, who are demanding that an alternative route be found to save the trees. "These trees are vital for maintaining ecological balance and offsetting pollution in the area," said a spokesperson for a local conservation group. "Cutting them down would be detrimental to the community."

Many citizens have decided to take the matter on social media to voice opposition to felling the trees. They have decided to use the hashtag #SaveIndoreTrees for the cause. Bridge authorities, however, argue that finding an alternative route is not practical at this stage of construction. "The diversion road must follow this route due to geographical constraints," an engineer working on the project stated. "We are trying to limit the tree cutting, but some will inevitably be lost."

The controversy highlights the tensions between development and environmental preservation. The bridge authorities have stated that they are reviewing options, but with construction underway, protesters continue to insist that the trees must be saved by rerouting the road. When Mukesh Jain, the supervising engineer of the Madhya Pradesh State Bridge Corporation was contacted, he said that the department will keep the point of trees in planning, while designing alignment of the road.