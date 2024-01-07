MP: Over 2,500 Avail Benefit Of Free Health Camp

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The health check-up and diagnosis camp, organised under the auspices of Shiksha Prasarak Samiti Sendhwa, served a commendable 2,500 patients. Around 35 specialised doctors attended to patients from 9 am to 6 pm, providing free health examinations and medications. Chief guest MP Gajendra Singh Patel emphasised the vital role of education and health in human life during the camp. He urged the people to capitalise on such opportunities, underscoring the importance of these camps for human welfare.

Former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya highlighted the accessibility of health benefits for underprivileged and economically backward individuals.

Organisation president BL Jain reflected on the organisation's seven-decade-long commitment to educational services and its recent foray into healthcare. He acknowledged the collaboration with Dheeraj Hospital Baroda for organising this comprehensive health check-up and diagnostic camp. During the camp, various diseases including heart conditions, gynecological issues, cancer, respiratory ailments, and mental illnesses were diagnosed and treated free of cost.

Additionally, free ECGs, audiometry, and sugar testing were provided to the patients. A multitude of individuals, including Peerchand Mittal, Dilip Kanungo, Ravindra Singh Mandloi, and school staff and students, dedicatedly served patients during the camp.