Indore: Minor Detained In Connection With Murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained a minor boy in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Shubham Raghuwanshi during a prabhat pheri of Ranjeet Hanuman Temple. He was with the group of accused and his role is being investigated.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Abhinay Vishwakarma said that four persons named Yash, Kapil, Yuvraj and Krishna were arrested in connection with the murder. During investigation, the police came to know that four of their friends were also involved in the crime. On Saturday, a minor boy was detained and further investigation is underway.

It is noteworthy that Shubham along with his friends had gone to attend a prabhat pheri on Thursday morning. They were in prabhat pheri when they had an argument with some accused after one of them fell on the group of Shubham. The situation turned intense and both groups had a fight.

After that, one of the accused attacked Shubham with a knife on his neck from the back. He was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved due to excessive bleeding. Yash and Yuvraj were arrested by the police on the same day while Kapil and Krishna were arrested the next day of the incident.

Vishwakarma further said that a search is on for three more youths as they were with the accused and were involved in the fight. Three teams of crime branch and Annapurna police are searching for the remaining accused. Four accused, who were arrested after the incident are on police remand and they are being questioned further.

On Sunday, the activists of a Hindu organisation have announced protest to take strict action against the accused and to give compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family members of the deceased. The organisation’s activists alleged that the accused are drug addicts too.