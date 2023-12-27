MP: Over 1,500 Primary Teachers Await Long-promised Promotion | Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The promotion of over 1,500 primary teachers, pending for over a year, became a cause of financial strain and mounting frustrations among teachers now. Despite being in service for 12 to 24 years, teachers are yet to receive rightful promotions.

The teachers' organisation has given a memorandum to the assistant commissioner several times but yielded no results. The promotion list of 243 primary teachers was released in the current year.

The said list was proved to be completely flawed and wrong due to departmental negligence.

While efforts were renewed during the assembly elections, the subsequent shift in focus has further stalled progress on these long-pending promotions.

The delay has been criticised as a blatant disregard for government regulations and a failure to address the financial strains faced by teachers.

The Free Press prominently raised the issue on September 1, 2023 and October 4, 2023. In this matter, district panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava said that he discussed the matter with assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Brajkant Shukla regarding the prolonged delay.

The promotion list was progressing diligently until the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in view of the recently concluded assembly elections, causing a temporary hiatus.

District president of the Azad Adhyapak Teachers' Association OP Rathore accused higher officials of the education and tribal affairs departments of being indifferent.

He emphasised that repeated attempts through written and oral memorandums have yielded no result. A delegation is set to meet the collector to address these long delays.