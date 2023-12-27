 MP: Vigilant Cop Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman Crying In Pain On Road; Earns Praises From Seniors, Doctors & Netizens
Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A lady police constable's vigilance saved the life of a pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday midnight, winning praise from the netizens, her seniors and the doctors.

Constable Rani Sisodia was returning from duty at around 2 a.m. when she spotted a pregnant woman crying in pain at the roadside. She approached her and rushed her to the hospital on her scooter.

The doctors praised her for her alertness, as even a 10-minute delay would have been risky for both the mother and her child.

According to information, Rani Sisodia, a female constable posted at Morena Women Police Station, was on duty at the Shri Shyam Khatu Gudgaan Mahotsav organized at Agrasen Park in Jiwaji Ganj. At around 2 o'clock in the night, she left duty, rode on a scooter, and went towards her home from the Over Bridge. While she was leaving, she saw a pregnant woman groaning in pain, along with another woman. Due to a lack of resources, the pregnant woman would walk some distance and sit on the road. When the woman constable understood the whole matter, she took her on a scooter to the new building of the district hospital and got her admitted there immediately.

After 10 minutes, the mother gave birth to a child, and both children are healthy.

The doctor said that if the woman had been late by even 10 minutes, any untoward incident could have happened. The doctor also praised the humanity shown by the lady constable.

When this news reached the media and officials, everyone praised the work of the lady constable.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Thakur has said that the work of the female constable is quite commendable and praiseworthy; she should definitely get a certificate of appreciation.

