'Bhopal BRTS Corridor Was A 'Waste Of Public Funds', Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks Probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the removal of the BRTS corridor (Bus Rapid Transit System) in Bhopal, Congress' Rajya Member Vivek Tankha, though welcoming the decision, has sought an investigation into the project.

Taking to social media, Tankha wrote, "Congratulations, Mohan Yadav, for the much-awaited decision. All you need is a time-bound inquiry. Which bureaucrat's hobby created this project, leading to public inconvenience? And who was benefiting from this? It was a sheer waste of public funds worth crores of rupees. We expect you will definitely order an investigation into the matter."

Chief Minister Yadav held a meeting with the Bhopal Collector, mayor, MLAs, and principal secretaries of urban development, housing, and finance departments on Tuesday. After a thorough discussion, the chief minister instructed Power Works Department (PWD) officials to dismantle the BRTS corridor, starting from Misrod on the city's one end to Sant Hiradaram Nagar in Bairagarh.

The big order came following complaints of traffic congestion on the roads along the BRTS Corridor, especially on Hoshangabad Road.

During the evening hours, the stretch starting from Shri Ram Colony to Bagh Sewaniya Thane on Hoshangabad Road (NH46) witnesses heavy traffic jams on both sides of the road, while the BRTS Corridor lays mostly vacant, occupying the space unnecessarily.