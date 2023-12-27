Bhopal: BRTS Corridor To Be Scrapped From Misrod To Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Bhopal: BRTS Corridor To Be Scrapped | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State government has decided to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor from Misrod to Sant Hirdaram Nagar in a phased manner.

Two elevated corridors—Bairgarh and Misrod—are already in the pipeline and a central road divider will be in place of the BRTS. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to chalk out plans for the same in a meeting on Tuesday.

People’s representatives from the city were also present in the meeting. In the meeting, the plan for phased removal of different parts of the length of the BRTS corridor in the State capital and the work of leveling the road and developing the route for easy traffic was also discussed. Along with this, the proposal of the Lake Corridor by the PWD was also presented and discussed.

The BRTS was launched with a fleet of 30 buses in 2006 after receiving JnNURM sanction and has grown to 225 buses comprising AC and non-AC low-floor buses. MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “PWD officials have been asked to remove the BRTS corridor.

There are two elevated corridors in the pipeline. First at Bairgarh and second is proposed in Misrod. So at these places, BRTS corridor will be dismantled. Besides, divider will be constructed for mixed traffic. So there is no use of BRTS corridor in Bhopal.

Instead of BMC, PWD has been assigned this job as it needs huge money and BMC is already facing financial crunch.” BRTS CEO Nidhi Singh said, “In the last one year, 50 road accidents have been reported in BRTS corridor and three of them were fatal.”

Key points of meeting

* Decision to remove BRTS for reduction of traffic pressure on busy routes.

* Local transport system will be made more convenient.

* A central road divider will be constructed.