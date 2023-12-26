Humans Evolved From Snakes: Tribals’ Narrative On Life’s Origin In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shrishti Katha, depicting the tribal people’s narrative on the origin of earth, has been showcased at the entrance of MP Tribal Museum in the city. Six Gond artistes including Ghokal Singh, Basant Udke, Rishiram, Manesh, Arjun and Mansingh from Anuppur and Dindori have carved mythological motifs on trunk of three trees, which is adorned with symbols of continuity in life as believed by tribals.

They carved crab, crow, spider and two big snakes using wood and iron. The tiger god who lives in forest is revered by all the tribes; hence the tiger's face is also carved here. Museum curator Ashok Mishra said visitors would learn about the tribal art and culture inside museum after knowing about the origin of creatures and man on earth.

Some creatures are often mentioned in the creation myths of major tribes of Madhya Pradesh. In the four creation stories, the responsibility of discovering the earth was given to crow. In these myths, the creation of world does not start from nothing.

Even before the formation of earth, sun and moon, water and water creatures like crab, turtle, snake, earthworms existed. According to Mishra, there is a belief among tribes that earlier in this universe there was only water. After the flood, the earth was discovered by a crab on orders of Lord Shiva.

After this, the crow discovered creatures like snakes and spiders. In this way, the first creatures came into existence in the form of life and from them the human race emerged. The myth is that humans evolved from snakes.