 Bhopal: Class 10 Boy Shoots Himself Dead
Assistant commissioner of police Anjli Raghuwanshi said that the boy Ansh, son of Pradeep Arjariya, took the extreme step around 6.30 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student of class 10th ended his life after he shot himself with a pistol at his home in Kolar area of Bhopal, said police on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner of police Anjli Raghuwanshi said that the boy Ansh, son of Pradeep Arjariya, took the extreme step around 6.30 pm. The family members rushed to his room hearing the gunshot but they could not open the door as it was locked from inside.

The family members broke open the door only to find the boy in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The statement of the family members is yet to be taken, said police, adding that the reason for the boy taking the extreme step is not yet known. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, they added.

Ansh was a student of Mother Teresa School. He had returned from coaching shortly before the suicide. In the morning he played cricket with friends in the colony and in the afternoon he played football. According to the neighbours, Ansh was of a calm nature. He didn't even talk much to anyone.

According to sources, Pradeep Arjariya has done firing in the colony a year ago. The residents of the colony had complained to the police station in this regard.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

