Bhopal: Gynaecologist Duped Of ₹1.89 Crore, JMFC Court Registers Case Of Fraud Against Builder | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Districtand Sessions Court in Bhopal on Tuesday registered a case of fraud and breach of trust against builder for committing fraud by operating two bank accounts with same names with slight difference. Builder Ramdas Sahu had duped gynaecologist Dr Mandvi Sahu to the tune of Rs 1.89 crore.

In 2020, Dr Sahu signed a contract with Ramdas, the director of MKD Builder and Developers, to set up a hospital and paid him Rs 1.89 crore. The builder inked a written agreement with Dr Mandvi to jointly purchase the land to set up a hospital.

However, Sahu did not deposit the amount mentioned in the written land purchase agreement. He deposited the money in the account, which he had opened in 2016. Sahu maintained two bank accounts in the same name. His first account was in IDBI Bank Indrapuri branch in the name of MKD Property Developers.

The second bank account was being operated in the name of M.K.D Property Developers. Thus, there slight difference between the name of two bank accounts. Advocate Yawar Khan said, “Builder used to operate two bank accounts.

One was MKD Property Developers from 2016 and other was M.K.D Property Developers, which was opened at time of agreement with doctor. There was slight difference of dots in bank accounts. Judicial Magistrate First Class registered a case against MKD Builder's operator Ramdas Sahu under Sections 420, 406 of IPC after builder transferred money into the bank account, which he had opened in 2016” ?