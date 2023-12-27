Indore: Mayor, Golu Shukla Discuss  Development Of Indore-3   

Indore Municipal Corporation |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav along with MLA Rakesh ‘Golu’ Shukla reviewed the development work of Assembly Constituency 03 in a meeting held on Tuesday.

Bhargav and Shukla along with public representatives of wards under the Assembly constituency number 03, discussed various undergoing development work and their status.

Read Also Indore: Man From Rajgarh Held For Stealing Ornaments From Wedding Function

During the review meeting, road widening of the road from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri, Jinsi intersection via Subhash Marg till Municipal Corporation intersection, construction of road from Sonkar Dharamshala to Juni Indore Bridge, from Jawahar Marg to Kalalkui, road construction from Imli Bazaar intersection to Marimata intersection, Gangwal bus stand to Sarwate bus stand, widening of main roads of Hathipala area, Madhu Milan intersection area, etc. were discussed.

Bhargav said that public representatives and councillors can discuss the problems of their wards with officials and try to get them resolved. During the review meeting, instructions were given to the officials regarding the removal of encroachments obstructing road construction. Commissioner. Harshika Singh and other departmental officers were also present in the meeting.