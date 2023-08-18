MP: Organ Donors Felicitated In Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In an appreciation to their efforts in spreading awareness on organs and body donation, Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Medical College, Khandwa invited the members of Lions Club, members of eye donation, body donation and organ donation awareness committee on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. They were presented citations as mark of encouragement.

Committee coordinator Narayan Baheti informed that through the support of the medical college, members of Lions, eye donation and mass donation awareness committee members, Dr Somil Jain, Anil Baheti, Surendra Solanki with collective efforts of the others, have been conducting mass eye donation awareness programs for years. Committee spreads awareness through social and religious events in the town.

Praising the work of the organisation, medical college dean Anant Pawar said, “it is because of the efforts of the organisation that we have been able to receive cadavers to provide practical knowledge to our students. We are immensely proud to honour the committee members.”