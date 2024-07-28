MP: Open Distribution Points Near School Premises Claim Lives Of Animals, Pose Threat To Kids; Admin Turns Blind Eye

Open distribution point near a school premises in Bhikangaon. |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Two animals died due to an electric shock in Palasi village, Bhikangaon, highlighting the severe negligence of the electricity department. Accidents occur daily, with the open distribution point (DP) near the school premises posing a significant danger.

During the rainy season, the electricity department warns everyone to keep a distance from electricity poles, but what happens when someone loses their life due to their negligence?

Recently, a buffalo and a horse died after coming in contact with exposed wires. Villagers, including Kuldeep Dulesingh Gaur, have repeatedly complained about these open wires and broken connections, but no action has been taken.

The DP installed near the government school in the village is another major concern. Children play near the exposed wires, increasing the risk of a tragic accident. Despite informing the electricity department, the situation remains unresolved, heightening fears during the rainy season when such dangers are more pronounced.

The community's frustration is palpable. "It's only a matter of time before a child gets hurt," says Gaur. He adds that the department's negligence has already cost them dearly and the lack of response is unacceptable.

Other villagers echo his sentiments, emphasising that they've made numerous attempts to contact local officials, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

The potential for disaster extends beyond the loss of livestock. The rainy season exacerbates the risk of electrocution, making it imperative for the authorities to act swiftly. The villagers are demanding immediate action from the electricity department to prevent further accidents. Their calls for repair and maintenance are not just about convenience but about ensuring the safety and well-being of their community.

Local leaders are starting to take notice. A recent petition signed by over 200 residents has been sent to higher authorities, urging them to address the issue promptly.