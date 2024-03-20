 MP: One Dead, Over 35 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Barwani; Driver Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: One Dead, Over 35 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Barwani; Driver Held

MP: One Dead, Over 35 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Barwani; Driver Held

The driver lost control over the tractor-trolley, due to which it overturned, he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and more than 35 others injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Nalti village on Tuesday evening under the Pati police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Read Also
Indore: ‘Give ₹50K And Get Your Son Released,' WhatsApp Scams Impersonating Police, Cyber Thugs...
article-image

The tractor was carrying 40 people returning to Borkhedi village after visiting Bhagoriya, a traditional annual fest of tribals, in Bijasan, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dinesh Chouhan.

The driver lost control over the tractor-trolley, due to which it overturned, he said.

Read Also
MP: Ujjain Man Forced To Drink Urine For Having Affair With Married Woman; Horrible Visuals Surface
article-image

The police official said that 39 persons sustained injuries and one was killed on the spot in this incident.

After being alerted, the police and ambulances reached the spot and took them to hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley has been arrested, he added.

3 Dead In Road Accident in Maihar

On Monday night, three youths died after a speeding truck collided with their bike in Maihar district, near the Baba Talab area. The victims, all in their twenties, were on their way to Maihar city when the accident occurred, according to City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajiv Pathak.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: One Dead, Over 35 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Barwani; Driver Held

MP: One Dead, Over 35 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Barwani; Driver Held

MP: Ujjain Man Forced To Drink Urine For Having Affair With Married Woman; Horrible Visuals Surface

MP: Ujjain Man Forced To Drink Urine For Having Affair With Married Woman; Horrible Visuals Surface

Indore: College Girl Duped Of ₹3.12L On Pretext Of Admission In Foreign Varsity

Indore: College Girl Duped Of ₹3.12L On Pretext Of Admission In Foreign Varsity

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain (WATCH)

Indian Cricketer KL Rahul Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In MP's Ujjain (WATCH)

Indore: Man Hangs Self Over Domestic Rift

Indore: Man Hangs Self Over Domestic Rift