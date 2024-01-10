MP: One Dead, Another Serious After Consuming Liquor In Khandwa

Representational photo |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old person from Anand Nagar in Khandwa town died under mysterious circumstances after he consumed liquor on Saturday. Another of his friend, who had consumed the same liquor with him, was admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of death and ascertain if there was any foul play involved. They are also working to identify the source of the liquor and ensure that it is not being sold illegally in the area.

According to the family members of the deceased, identified as Pradeep Pal, a resident of Pranam Cinty in Anand Nagar locality, on Saturday he bought the bottle from a liquor shop located in Anand Nagar and later consumed liquor along with his friend.

The family said that after drinking alcohol, they started vomiting, and both people fell ill.

Pradeep's brother said that his brother is involved in the seed business and has two daughters.

Pradeep's brother added that even his brother and his friend have invited him to have a drink along with them, but I was late, and when I went to the spot, I saw both of them vomiting after having a drink.

When my brother's condition did not improve, we took him to the nearby hospital, and after undergoing treatment there for three days, he was referred to Khandwa district hospital, where he died on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday. Another Ravi is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Moghat police station registered a case into the matter and began an investigation. Police station in-charge Brij Bhushan Hirve says that the case of the death of a youth after drinking liquor has come to light. The police have conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. On the angle of drinking alcohol, samples will be taken and sent for viscera. We will also get the concerned liquor shop investigated by the Excise Department.