MP: One dead, 27 injured as bus fell into ditch near Simrol in Indore

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): One woman died and about 27 persons were injured after a passenger bus moving from Indore to Khandwa fell into the ditch, Simrol police said.

The accident took place around 2.30 pm near Baigram village situated on Indore – Icchhapur State Highway on Bhairav Ghat falls under Simrol police station in Indore district.

Police and emergency services involved in the rescue operation claimed that the condition of some of the passengers was said to be critical and they were referred to Indore while remaining sent to the community health centre in Simrol.

Around 50 passengers were present in the bus

Bus passengers informed that the bus was completely packed and at the time of the accident, about 50 passengers were on the bus.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the nearby villagers are engaged in evacuating the injured. Along with this, 108 ambulances also reached the spot.

Passengers were informed that the driver running the bus at high speed in the ghat section. He might fail to negotiate the curve and lose control of the vehicle and subsequently, a bus went off-road and fell into the ditch.

