Madhya Pradesh: Graduation ceremony for UKG students held at Mhow school

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Colonel's Academy, Mhow organised the 'Graduation Ceremony' for the students of Pre Primary Section (UKG) on Friday, 3rd March, 2023 in the school premises. The function portrayed the talent of the little ones in front of their parents and grandparents.

Apart from the graduation of class UKG which was done by the chief guest, the students of LKG performed a mesmerising puppet dance along with a melodious orchestra which left the audience spellbound. The principal, Ms Anubha Bahadur, congratulated the students and apprised the parents about the accolades won by the school throughout the year by reading out the school Annual Report. This report showcased not only the achievements of the students in academics but also sports and other co-curricular activities wherein, Colonel's Academy had won the CBSE shooting championship with many gold and silver medals in various categories like Bal Vigyan competition, karate championship, travelogue competition, basketball and many more.

The programme ended with the prize distribution and the traditional 'gratitude and blessing ceremony' by chairperson Keran Bahadur and the grandparents of the students who graduated. The chairperson, congratulated the principal, the staff and the parent fraternity for their efforts in always working together as a team for the upliftment of the students.

