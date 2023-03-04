Madhya Pradesh: Three killed as bike falls into culvert in Agar Malwa

Accident | Representative Photo

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed after the motorcycle on which they were traveling fell into the ditch from the culvert, police said.

District Hospital police outpost in-charge RL Panwar informed that the incident took place at around 11 am on Saturday, near Hanuman Nipaniya Fanta.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra, 35, son of Batrilal Tong, Manoj, 35, Puralal Rao, both residents of Kalukheda village, and Rakesh, 27, Radheyshyam Dholi, a resident of Bada Baora village.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Jitendra was the husband of Kalukheda gram panchayat sarpanch Pushpa Bai, while Manoj was the brother of Pushpa Bai, and another Rakesh was their friend.

Trio were heading towards Dhabla Piplon village to attend one marriage ceremony there.

Police claimed that it might be possible that the person who is riding the motorcycle lost control and their motorcycle jumped off the culvert and fell into the ditch.

Atmosphere of the hospital became inconsolable

On getting the information, head constable Damodar Sharma and constable Jaswant Singh reached the spot and brought the injured to the district hospital in Agar, where the doctor declared them dead.

Upon getting the information, family members also reached the district hospital, and the inconsolable atmosphere was witnessed for a long time.