Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta's action on coop society manager in Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Ujjain Lokayukta raided the home of Mohanlal Vishwakarma, the manager of the Vijanagari Cooperative Credit Society, and discovered assets worth Rs 1.5 crore so far.

According to the information, the Madhya Pradesh Police Special Establishments received a complaint about Vishwakarma amassing disproportionate assets.

The survey action is being carried out by the Lokayukta at the Vishwakarma locations after obtaining court orders.

Survey action is being taken for Vishwakarma, according to information obtained from Lokayukta sources. Three houses in Girauli village and two houses in Agra under Badhod police station area of Agar district are being surveyed.

Lokayukta Ujjain's DSP Sunil Talan told that from the year 1994 till now, the total income of Mohan Vishwakarma is around Rs 30 to 40 lakh. Against this, in the survey so far assets worth about one and a half crore have come to the fore.

He and his family have five houses including a rented house, 65 bighas of land and four-wheelers, and two-wheeler vehicles along with an ancestral house built on 6600 square feet.

Our team is taking survey action. Along with the survey on the house in Giroli village, a team is also conducting the survey on the house located in Agar. A team of 25 to 30 officer-employees including Lokayukta DSP Sunil Talan, Inspector Basant Srivastava, Deepak Shejwar, and acting Inspector Balveer Singh is present in this team.

In case of any medical emergency, an ambulance with health staff has also been taken from Agar Health Department.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Agar man kills wife and burns body in field