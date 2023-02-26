Madhya Pradesh: Agar man kills wife and burns body in field

Representative Image

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching incident occurred in the Agar Malwa district, in which a husband brutally murdered his wife and burned the body.

On Saturday evening, the incident was reported in the district's Dharola village. The accused husband was arrested, and an investigation was launched.

According to police, Seema, 36, was brutally beaten to death by her husband. To conceal the evidence, the husband burned the body in a field near the house after death.

When the villagers learned of the incident late in the evening, they called the police.

Following that, Nalkheda SDOP Pallavi Shukla arrived with the police team and recovered the body from the farm before it was reduced to ashes.

The police collected the remains from the scene. In addition, accused Mohan Bhilala is being arrested and questioned.

SP Rakesh Sagar stated that a scientific investigation, including DNA analysis of the seized remains, will be carried out. According to the SP, preliminary investigation revealed that the couple used to have frequent disagreements.

On Saturday, the two had another argument in the field, during which Mohan assaulted his wife. Following her death, the accused dragged her body to a field with a large amount of wood and burned it to conceal the evidence.

Read Also Australia spinner Ashton Agar to return home from India to play domestic cricket: Report