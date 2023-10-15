MP: One Crushed To Death, Another Hurt In Road Mishap

Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An unknown vehicle ran over two devotees in front of Prashanti Dham near Triveni on Indore Road under the Nanakheda police station area here on Saturday.

One died in the accident and the other was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. Victim Raju (35), son of Shivnarayan Prajapat, resident of village Barkhedi of Rajgarh and his uncle Ramesh Prajapat had come to Ujjain at 1 am for bathing at Triveni Ghat, Shani Temple and Mahakal Darshan.

Getting down from the train, they went straight to Triveni Ghat on Indore Road for bathing. After taking a bath and darshan here at around 4 am, they were coming on foot for Mahakal darshan. Meanwhile, an unknown car driving carelessly trampled them in front of Prashanti Dham.

Passersby and villagers called an ambulance and dialled 100 and informed the police. The ambulance took both of them to the district hospital in critical condition where the doctors declared Raju dead.

Police informed the family and they reached Ujjain at around 9 am. In the presence of family members, the police carried out the post-mortem and handed over the body to them. Police have registered a case against the unknown car driver and are investigating.