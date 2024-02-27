MP: On-Duty Teacher Dies In Dhar

Badnawar/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A school teacher, Niranjan Kumawat, from Kanwan Higher Secondary School in Dhar district, passed away while submitting examination papers.

The principal of the school, Hemant Vyas, shared the details of the unfortunate event, stating that Niranjan Kumawat had gone to Kanwan police station for examination-related work. However, he started feeling unwell and nervous.

Upon receiving information from the Kanwan police station, immediate steps were taken to rush him to the district hospital in Dhar.

Despite the efforts, the doctor at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival. The exact cause of his death is yet to be determined, and this will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

The entire school and community are in shock and mourning over the loss of Niranjan Kumawat. He was a dedicated teacher, and his sudden demise left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him. The school authorities and local authorities are providing support to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Further details about the incident and arrangements for his final rites are yet to be confirmed. The school is considering a special memorial to honour his contributions to the institution and its students.