MP: Omkareshwar Power Station Lit Up With Spirit Of Shri Ram Mahotsav

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Omkareshwar Power Station lit up with the spirit of Shri Ram Mahotsav, celebrating the consecration of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Matrishakti, in collaboration with the Navchetna Cultural Committee, orchestrated a grand Kalash and Shobha Yatra from Central Park to the Pashupatinath Temple.

Led by project in-charge DK Dwivedi and Ladies Club president Anjana Dwivedi, the inauguration witnessed women from Urja Vihar Complex parading in yellow and orange attire, carrying Kalash adorned with coconut and mango leaves.

Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and melodious tunes filled the air as power station personnel and their families joined the procession.

A tableau depicting Ram Darbar, featuring Lord Ram, Mother Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, added a captivating touch. The live telecast of the Prabhu Ram Temple consecration was displayed at the Omkareshwar Power Station meeting hall.

As evening descended, Pashupatinath temple resonated with musical Sunderkand and a special Aarti dedicated to Lord Ram. The night culminated in a dazzling festival of lights at Central Park, with residents of Urja Vihar Colony contributing thousands of lamps, turning the area into a spectacle of Diwali joy, complete with grand fireworks.

Residents further adorned their homes with Rangoli and lights, concluding the festivities with a massive Bhandara. The presence of key figures like Girdhari Lal Jangde, Sushil Kumar Verma, and enthusiastic colony residents made the celebration truly memorable.