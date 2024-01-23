MP: Vehicles Sales Rises To Rs 100 Crore On Jan 22 As Shoppers Pick Ram Lalla’s Muhrat

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Several people scheduled their big tasks, whether purchasing vehicle or their baby’s delivery, for January 22— the day Ram Lalla's idol was consecrated in Ayodhya temple. Residents in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, who had pre-booked two-wheelers and four-wheelers, opted to receive their vehicles on January 22. The celebratory fervor extended to both cities, resulting in a remarkable surge in vehicle purchases, especially in Indore and Gwalior.

In Gwalior, the ongoing business fair, coupled with the government's enticing offer of a 50% discount on registration fees, which fueled the excitement, leading to increased sales of vehicles. Similarly, a surge in vehicle sales was witnessed in Indore on January 22, marking it a momentous day for residents in the city. Dealerships in both cities reported a combined sale of vehicles worth around Rs 100 crore.

Traders emphasized that, besides occasions like Diwali, Dussehra, Navratri, and Pushya Nakshatra, this event marked an unprecedented surge in unit sales within the automobile sector.

The Association of Automobile Dealers Indore reported significant sales during the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav on Monday, including around 500 cars, over 1200 two-wheelers, trucks, and other automobiles. The combined value of these transactions surpassed Rs 100 crore. Vishal Pamnani, a member of the Association of Automobile Dealers Indore, stated, "Vehicles worth around Rs 100 crore have been sold in the city, encompassing various types of vehicles."