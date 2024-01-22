Bhopal: Congress Leaders Organise Programmes To Mark Pran Pratishtha

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Congress state president Jitu Patwari attended a programme to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya at Jharneshwar Hanuman temple here. Patwari participated in the maha aarti and also recited Sundarkand.

The PCC office has also been decked up, but no official programme was organised.

Deputy leader of opposition Hemant Katare, former minister PC Sharma, former MLA Kunal Chaudhary, Congress leader KK Mishra and others were present on the occasion.

Several leaders participated in the religious programme organised by the party workers at different parts of the city as well as in the state.

"Today is the day of establishment of Lord Ram. Lord Ram resides everywhere. During 14 years of exile, Lord Ram led five famous vadh (killing) which taught us about how to end deceit, wickedness, greed, laziness and ego,” the PCC president said.

The party workers have put up a hoarding outside the PCC office, stating that the ‘construction of Ram Temple is a dream come true for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’.

Nath criticises BJP for ‘politicising’ consecration

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has criticised the BJP for 'political approach' of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Nath shared a video message on his social media account X and wrote, "When the construction of Ram temple started in Ayodhya, I welcomed it through a video message and congratulated the countrymen for this much-awaited event. The Temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya on the orders of the Supreme Court. Since there is a BJP government at the Centre and the state (Uttar Pradesh), the responsibility to follow the order of the Supreme Court is on the BJP government."

“The way the BJP has given a political form to this programme and tried to bring religion on to the political platform is unfortunate and sad. Lord Ram has always been the centre of faith for all of us and always will be. Politics on this is to mess with religious freedom and traditions,” Nath said.

Hoping BJP won’t give space to hatred in Ram Rajya: Diggy

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh extended greetings on the Pran Pratistha of ‘under constructed’ temple. He hopes that, now in the Ram Rajya, the BJP government should not give place to hatred and violence. All people shall maintain their dignity and will follow their Dharma, he said.