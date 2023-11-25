MP: Occultist Arrested For Assaulting Woman In Dahi

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, one woman was assaulted by an occultist claiming that she was possessed by an evil spirit.

The incident was reported at the tribal dominating Dahi village of Dhar district, where the victim’s family member took her to Anil, a self-declared occultist anticipating his treatment could relieve her from severe body aches.

However, instead of providing any relief, Anil allegedly subjected the victim to physical and mental abuse under the guise of his occult practices. The victim's condition worsened, prompting her family to seek help from local authorities.

Meanwhile, police booked Anil, his brother Jagdish and those who are associated with the crime. The incident has raised concerns about the potential dangers of individuals exploiting people's vulnerabilities under the guise of spiritual practices.

Authorities are urging the public to be cautious and seek professional help when dealing with such matters to ensure their safety and well-being.

As per her family members, the victim was suffering from body aches. On November 23, Anil claimed that the victim was possessed by some evil spirits and after taking her family members into the confidence, he started practising occult activities on her. He started assaulting her.

The victim's family revealed that Anil, along with his brother Jitendra, assaulted her before proceeding with the ritual involving the use of a sword. The ritual resulted in injuries on her wrist, knee and palms, as well as her shoulders and back.

Following the assault, Anil threatened the victim, compelling her to remain silent about the incident. However, upon discovering the injury marks, her family rushed her to a nearby government hospital. After initial treatment, she was referred to another medical facility.

As soon as Dahi police came to know about the incident, they booked Anil, his brother Jitendra and others associated with the crime. The police, led by station in-charge Prakash Sarode, acted swiftly, invoking various sections of the law against the accused.