MP Nursing College Scam: Students of Sujas Nursing College Demand Transfer To Another College

Representational Pic

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Sujas Nursing College in Mandleshwar, Khargone district, have raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of their institution. In a formal complaint lodged with the collector, the students labelled the college as fake and demanded their fees and documents be returned. They also called for their admission to be transferred to a more credible institution.

The controversy intensified when an investigation team arrived at the college and discovered it operated from a rented building. Additionally, the faculty members present during the investigation were found to be hired temporarily for the inspection. The only permanent teacher, Akhilesh Barve, has distanced himself from the college, further deepening the students' mistrust.

Students, expressed their frustration, stating, "We don't even know where our admission stands. The college building is rented, and the teacher was hired just for the investigation. We no longer want to study here and demand a transfer to another college."

Currently, 45 students are enrolled in the GNM programme, and 30 students are pursuing their first year of BSc Nursing at the college. The affected students have voiced their expectations for a thorough investigation and appropriate action against the college.

The authorities have assured the students that an inquiry will be conducted to address their grievances and ensure their academic futures are safeguarded.