MP: NTPC Celebrates Women's Power With Avidity In Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): NTPC Khargone celebrated women's power with avidity on the occasion of International Women's Day. The Khargone station was completely embellished with pink and white balloons, setting a vibrant and celebratory mood.

Employees were thrilled as they engaged in clicking photos through selfie corners, exuding the theme of 'Invest in Women: Accelerating Progress'. This year's theme underscores the importance of funding women's leadership development, health, education, and economic empowerment to accelerate progress towards gender equality.

To add to the excitement, a fun competition was held among the employees regarding the significance of celebrating the day. The participants showcased great enthusiasm, and the winner is yet to be disclosed.

The day concluded with an enlightening interaction session with all woman employees, chaired by the chief guest, Subhasis Bose, BUH Khargone, along with Ajay Yadav, general manager (FM & maintenance), Hamesh Varshney, AGM (C&M), Hemant Pawgi, AGM (Vigilance), Syam Dagani, AGM (HR), and senior officials. A cake-cutting ceremony was organised in the thanksgiving session, adding to the celebratory spirit.

A video was showcased during the meeting, highlighting how male employees of Khargone STPS envision the day. Participants also mentioned the woman employees they are inspired by in real life, showcasing a sense of solidarity and admiration within the organisation. Momentos were distributed to the women employees as a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

The day concluded with enthusiasm among all, emphasising the commitment to demolishing discrimination and creating an equal environment for all.