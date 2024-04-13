MP: No Need To Copy Arrangements Of Other Temples At Mahakal Temple, Says Pujari

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahakaleshwar Temple has its own tradition and system which is very ancient and timeless, therefore, it is not proper to implement the traditions and systems of other temples of the country in the Mahakal temple. Famous temples are located in different places in the country which have their own distinct traditions, said National president of Akhil Bhartiya Pujari Mahasangh and Mahakal temple’s priest Mahesh Pujari here on Friday.

He stated that there is no need to copy any other religious place for the arrangements of Mahakaleshwar temple. "Mahakal temple should have its own such arrangement, which may not need to be changed for the next 100 years and an example can be given in other temples of the country. In the darshan arrangements of other temples of the country, plans are made keeping in mind the dignity and respect of common devotees and priests rather than VIPs, protocol holders and officials," the priest said.

Like in Tirupati Balaji, VIP and protocol holders also have to pay fees, for example, a delegation led by Sojan Singh Rawat, former administrator of Mahakal Temple, went to Tirupati Balaji and he also saw the arrangements there. He had also availed the darshan facility by deducting a receipt of Rs 500. Similarly, in Khatu Shyam also, common people and VIPs are given darshan from a distance of only 10 feet. Even in Kashi Vishwanath, common devotees are given the facility to go to the sanctum sanctorum and offer water and the priest sits in the sanctum and performs the consecration. Also, at the time of aarti, all the priests perform aarti together.

Even in Shirdi, devotees have the facility to touch the samadhi. Also, there are no restrictions of any kind for the priests at these places. Food grains are also free there. The room rent in Dharamshala is also nominal. Free locker facility is provided to the devotees. A nominal fee is also charged for the offerings received in the temple. If the temple administration implements these temple facilities in Mahakal temple then the temple committee will welcome them, Pujari said.