MP: Ujjain Collector Asks SDMs To Protect Wheat From Untimely Rains

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has given instructions to SDMs to ensure adequate action for the safety of wheat procured at support price in wake of untimely rains.

The collector has directed that the wheat stored at the committee level procurement centres should be quickly transported and safely stored in warehouses. If required, additional trucks should also be deployed to transport wheat. Arrangements for additional weighing scales and weighbridges at the procurement centres should be made through the committee. The wheat procured at the warehouse level procurement centres should be ensured to be stored in the warehouse on the procurement day itself.

He said wheat should be purchased at committee level centres or other committee level centres identified for delivery of wheat in ‘A’ mode during procurement to the Food Corporation of India, at covered places as far as possible, so that the procured wheat can be protected from rain. To ensure the weighing and transportation of wheat of slot booking farmers on the same day, slot booking can be done by limiting the number of DSO logins. After weighing the wheat at the procurement centres, the gunny bags should be immediately stitched and kept in stacking at a high concrete place and covered with tarpaulin to protect from rain.

It should be ensured that the premises of the procurement centre are not filled with rain water and if necessary, the procurement centre should be shifted elsewhere, the collector said.