MP: “No Mamta Meena, No BJP in Chanchoda”

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over not getting party ticket, Akash Meena, son of former MLA Mamta Meena has shared a threatening post on social media saying “No Mamta Meena, No BJP in Chanchoda”.

Notably, BJP has released first list of 39 candidates for the State Assembly elections on August 17 and declared Priyanka Meena as party candidate from Chanchoda constituency. Followed by this, politics over ticket allotment got intensified as Mamta Meena, who said to be the arch rival of Priyanka Meena, lodged her objection to the senior party leaders.

Mamta Meena, along with Kisan Morcha district president Anirudh Meena and district secretary Priyanka Meena, was strong contender for Chanchoda ticket. Mamta has called a meeting of workers at ancestral village Ajgari, on Monday.

In the meantime, her son Akash Meena has expressed his resentment on social media. He wrote that – If there is no ticket for Mamta Meena ji in Chanchoda, and then there is no BJP in Chanchoda.

Mamta Meena labelled Priyanka Meena as a parachute candidate. She said that her 20 years of hard work in the party was overshadowed by Priyanka’s six months. She has lodged an objection to the senior party leadership, expressing her displeasure.

She has called a meeting of party workers on Monday and said that whatever decision the workers take, they will make a future strategy accordingly.

