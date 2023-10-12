MP: Nine Jain Youths To Take ‘Diksha’ Today

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Leaving behind today's life of luxury, nine youths from affluent families have chosen the difficult path of detachment for self-welfare. Due to their strong determination to attain Bairagya, their family members also happily gave their consent and their grand Vinoly Yatra will be organised and the Oli Haldi programme will be organised with great enthusiasm from Rajendra Sabha Kshir Sagar in Ujjain at 4 pm on Thursday from Vinoly to Manorama Garden via various routes.

The procession will be taken out with great pomp. Before this, from 8 am onwards, there will be a grand auspicious arrival of all the devotees from Tapobhoomi to Manorama Garden. Pradeep Jhanjri, head of the event, said that Indore's city pride, vigorous youth, Hardik, son of Sudeep Jain, mother Rekha Jain, resident of Vijay Nagar, scheme number 78, will take initiation by choosing the difficult path of Bairagya of Indore, along with them, eight other religious people from other cities.

The youths are also going to take Digambara Diksha. Before Diksha, the cotton wool of all these strict abstinent youths will be taken out together with great pomp in the city and Oli Haldi programmes will also be completed with great enthusiasm.

These youths include Siddham Jain (Pinku), son of Kapoor Chandra-Usha Jain Roor, district Bhind; Vipul Jain, son of Arvind-Shashi Jain, Bhind; Himanshu Jain, son of Manoj Kumar-Madhu Jain, Bhind; Hardik Jain, son of Sudeep Kumar-Rekha Jain, Indore; Rajesh Jain, son of Late Rajkumar-Malti Jain, Lalitpur; Vipul Jain (Vini), son of engineer Vinod Jain-Mother Usha Jain, Chhatarpur; NDA-return Tanmay Kothari, son of Sanjay-Vibha Jain Kothari, Jabalpur and Ankur Jain, son of Ajay Kumar-Singhai Mamta Singhai, Chhatarpur.

In the pre-initiation rituals, on the first day, a grand Vinoly Yatra of all these Bairagya-taking brothers will be taken out with horses, carriages, bands and orchestra. Vinoly Yatra is a journey in which the future initiates are decorated like kings. They are lured with material comforts and given a chance to return home so that their resolve of renunciation can be tested.

Read Also Indore: 5 Years Imprisonment To Candidate And Impersonator In 2009 PMT Exam Case

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)