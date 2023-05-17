MP: NIA raids village in Barwani

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided Varla Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh in search of an arms smuggler. Sources said that team was searching for Shyamsingh alias Tony, son of Antar Singh. The raid began at 4am and continued till 1pm.

Local police was deployed to assist the NIA team. Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot said that a team of NIA had come to Umarti for investigation and sought police force. “We provided them local force for assistance,” he said. SP Gehlot added that team visited Umarti early Wednesday morning in connection with a 2022 case. Search operation was conducted till afternoon and inquiries were made, no arrests were made.

NIA agency officials refused to share any information citing confidentiality. The local police too preferred to remain mum.