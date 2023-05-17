 MP: NIA raids village in Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: NIA raids village in Barwani

MP: NIA raids village in Barwani

SP Gehlot added that team visited Umarti early Wednesday morning in connection with a 2022 case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided Varla Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh in search of an arms smuggler. Sources said that team was searching for Shyamsingh alias Tony, son of Antar Singh. The raid began at 4am and continued till 1pm.

Local police was deployed to assist the NIA team. Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot said that a team of NIA had come to Umarti for investigation and sought police force. “We provided them local force for assistance,” he said. SP Gehlot added that team visited Umarti early Wednesday morning in connection with a 2022 case. Search operation was conducted till afternoon and inquiries were made, no arrests were made.

NIA agency officials refused to share any information citing confidentiality. The local police too preferred to remain mum.

Read Also
MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Factory owner booked for raping woman on marriage promise

Indore: Factory owner booked for raping woman on marriage promise

Indore: Couple consume poison minutes before marriage, groom dies, bride serious

Indore: Couple consume poison minutes before marriage, groom dies, bride serious

Indore: Remove hurdles coming from banks, says Div comm

Indore: Remove hurdles coming from banks, says Div comm

Indore: Commissioning of Metro Rail tracks starts

Indore: Commissioning of Metro Rail tracks starts

Indore: Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan; 70% complaints of 68 services resolved

Indore: Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan; 70% complaints of 68 services resolved