MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man and three of his family members were sent to jail by a local court in abetment to suicide case on Tuesday. On Monday, victim’s family members had accused in-laws of harassment and domestic violence. They had also placed the body on main road demanding strict action against the accused. Sendhwa City station-in-charge Rajesh Yadav said that body of 28-year-old Lakshmi Gaikwad was found hanging at Talawadi Colony late on Sunday night. She was married to Narendra Gaikwad.

Taking cognizance of the incident, SP Punit Gehlot instructed SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan and SHO Yadav to initiate prompt action in the case. Following instructions, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC with Sendhwa city police station. During investigation, police arrested four people, including husband Narendra Gaikwad (34), Meera Gaikwad (26), Basu Bai Gaikwad (59) and Shailendra Gaikwad (32) on the basis of suicide note. They were booked under sections 498-A, 306 of the IPC. They were produced before court from where they were sent to jail. SDOP Chouhan, city station in-charge Rajesh Yadav and team played key role.