 MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa

MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa

Following instructions, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC with Sendhwa city police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man and three of his family members were sent to jail by a local court in abetment to suicide case on Tuesday. On Monday, victim’s family members had accused in-laws of harassment and domestic violence. They had also placed the body on main road demanding strict action against the accused. Sendhwa City station-in-charge Rajesh Yadav said that body of 28-year-old Lakshmi Gaikwad was found hanging at Talawadi Colony late on Sunday night. She was married to Narendra Gaikwad.

Taking cognizance of the incident, SP Punit Gehlot instructed SDOP Kamal Singh Chouhan and SHO Yadav to initiate prompt action in the case. Following instructions, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC with Sendhwa city police station. During investigation, police arrested four people, including husband Narendra Gaikwad (34), Meera Gaikwad (26), Basu Bai Gaikwad (59) and Shailendra Gaikwad (32) on the basis of suicide note. They were booked under sections 498-A, 306 of the IPC. They were produced before court from where they were sent to jail. SDOP Chouhan, city station in-charge Rajesh Yadav and team played key role.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Harassed by in-laws, woman kills self in Sendhwa
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa

MP: Four sent to jail for abetment to suicide in Sendhwa

MP: Congress leader booked for ruckus at police station in Ratlam, video goes viral

MP: Congress leader booked for ruckus at police station in Ratlam, video goes viral

MP: 4 get life in jail for murder in Sardarpur

MP: 4 get life in jail for murder in Sardarpur

MP: NTPC Khargone observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ 2023

MP: NTPC Khargone observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ 2023

MP: Man kills wife, buries her few metres away from hut in Badnawar

MP: Man kills wife, buries her few metres away from hut in Badnawar