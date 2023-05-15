Madhya Pradesh: Harassed by in-laws, woman kills self in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan here at Talawadi Colony late Sunday night, with her family member alleging harassment by her in-laws. As per details, the deceased woman named as Lakshmi Gaikwad who was married to Narendra Gaikwad three years ago was found hanging on Sunday night.

On being informed, the police reached the crime scene and sent the body to civil hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the reason behind the death. Police arrested four people including husband Narendra, brother-in-law, mother-in-law and another person going by the suicide note.

The police handed over the body to the kin after post- mortem was conducted. Her angry relatives placed her body on old AB Road and launched a protest demanding stern action against all family members of Narendra. The protest led to heavy traffic jam.

The protest by kin ended after several police officials assured them of appropriate action against the culprits as per law. The body was taken for last rites. Sister Chandni Ahirwar also accused Lakshmi’s in-laws of harassment and domestic violence, following which she took the extreme step.

