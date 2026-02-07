 MP News: Weekly General Parade Boosts Police Morale In Nalkheda
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Weekly General Parade Boosts Police Morale In Nalkheda

MP News: Weekly General Parade Boosts Police Morale In Nalkheda

He stressed the importance of maintaining physical fitness and mental strength through regular exercise and training. As part of the program, the composite ground was inspected, and necessary instructions were issued. To promote camaraderie and team spirit, the SP also played cricket with police personnel.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Weekly General Parade Boosts Police Morale In Nalkheda | FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A weekly general parade was organised at the District Police Lines, Agar, on Friday under the direction of Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh.

The SP inspected the parade and took the salute, appreciating the turnout and discipline of the personnel. Police personnel who displayed exemplary discipline and performance were rewarded on the spot to boost morale.

Read Also
MP News: 'Katta Lagwa Denge...' BJP Leader & Aides Booked After Viral VIDEO Shows Him Brutally...
article-image

The parade was conducted by Subedar Jagdish Yadav, during which officers marched in unison, demonstrating coordination, alertness and discipline. Addressing the personnel, the SP offered guidance on self-command, leadership skills, confidence and responsibility.

He stressed the importance of maintaining physical fitness and mental strength through regular exercise and training.

FPJ Shorts
NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Check Important Guidelines Here
NIFTEE Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: Check Important Guidelines Here
Mumbai Leopard Attack Video: CCTV Captures Big Cat Entering Mulund Society & Dragging Away Dog; Incident Triggers Panic
Mumbai Leopard Attack Video: CCTV Captures Big Cat Entering Mulund Society & Dragging Away Dog; Incident Triggers Panic
IND vs USA At Wankhede Stadium: How To Reach The Venue Using Local Train, Metro, Bus & Road
IND vs USA At Wankhede Stadium: How To Reach The Venue Using Local Train, Metro, Bus & Road
HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts For 102 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
HPSC HCS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts For 102 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

As part of the programme, the composite ground was inspected and necessary instructions were issued. To promote camaraderie and team spirit, the SP also played cricket with police personnel.

Later, he inspected the armoury, reviewed the condition of weapons, security arrangements and records, and issued directions for improvement. Senior officers and over 100 police personnel attended the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Weekly General Parade Boosts Police Morale In Nalkheda
MP News: Weekly General Parade Boosts Police Morale In Nalkheda
Madhya Pradesh February 7, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Eases As Temperatures Rise 2–4°C, Days...
Madhya Pradesh February 7, 2026, Weather Update: Winter Eases As Temperatures Rise 2–4°C, Days...
Indore News: Police Issue Alert On Wedding Invitation Scam Using APK Files
Indore News: Police Issue Alert On Wedding Invitation Scam Using APK Files
MP News: Full Support To Private Investment In Food Parks, Grain Mandis Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Full Support To Private Investment In Food Parks, Grain Mandis Says CM Mohan Yadav
Indore News: Two Men From Mandsaur Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh
Indore News: Two Men From Mandsaur Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.4 Lakh