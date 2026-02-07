MP News: Weekly General Parade Boosts Police Morale In Nalkheda | FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A weekly general parade was organised at the District Police Lines, Agar, on Friday under the direction of Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Singh.

The SP inspected the parade and took the salute, appreciating the turnout and discipline of the personnel. Police personnel who displayed exemplary discipline and performance were rewarded on the spot to boost morale.

The parade was conducted by Subedar Jagdish Yadav, during which officers marched in unison, demonstrating coordination, alertness and discipline. Addressing the personnel, the SP offered guidance on self-command, leadership skills, confidence and responsibility.

He stressed the importance of maintaining physical fitness and mental strength through regular exercise and training.

As part of the programme, the composite ground was inspected and necessary instructions were issued. To promote camaraderie and team spirit, the SP also played cricket with police personnel.

Later, he inspected the armoury, reviewed the condition of weapons, security arrangements and records, and issued directions for improvement. Senior officers and over 100 police personnel attended the event.