 MP News: Raised Public Concerns, Didn't Defame Anyone, Says Social Media In-Charge Dinesh Rathore
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A statement related to the serious illness GBS has triggered political unrest within the BJP organization in Manasa. BJP councillor representative Kushabhau Thackeray Mandal and social media in-charge Dinesh Rathore have been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly criticizing MP Sudhir Gupta, an act termed as indiscipline by the party.

The notice, issued by BJP Mandal president Vijay Sharma, directs Rathore to submit a written explanation within three days or appear before the district BJP office. Failure to comply may invite strict disciplinary action.

The controversy stems from Rathore’s social media post claiming that during the GBS outbreak in Manasa, MP Sudhir Gupta neither visited affected families nor expressed condolences, creating a negative public perception. The BJP viewed the remarks as harmful to the party’s image.

Responding to the notice, Rathore said he had not made any false or anti-party statements. He maintained that elected representatives are accountable to the public and said he only raised concerns over delayed visits during a health crisis. Rathore said he would present his explanation honestly. The issue has intensified political debate in Manasa.

