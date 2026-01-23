Indore Water Tragedy: 63-Year-Old Dies Of Diarrhea Caused By Contaminated Water; Bhagirathpura Death Toll Climbs To 26

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll due to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura continues to rise as a 63-year-old man died on Friday due to contaminated water. The death toll rises to 26.
According to the report, 63-year-old Badri Prasad was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 17 after complaining of vomiting and diarrhea. He also suffered from tuberculosis.
Ten people are currently admitted to Aurobindo Hospital, with one patient on a ventilator. According to the Health Department, eight of the admitted patients also suffer from other illnesses.
In response to the ongoing crisis, water supply has resumed in 30% of the area on an alternate-day basis. Regular water testing is being conducted, and residents are relying heavily on RO water and tankers.
More than 50 tankers are delivering water daily in the area. In some areas, due to pipeline work, tankers are being brought closer to the streets to reduce the need for people to walk farther to collect water.
The administration initially reported four deaths, later acknowledging six, and then 15 in a report submitted to the High Court. The next status report on the situation is scheduled for January 27. Authorities continue to monitor patients and expedite relief and pipeline restoration efforts.
Last Death
The last death before Badri Prasad was 51-year-old Hemant Gaikwad, who was a resident of the Bhagirathpura area. He passed away late Tuesday night around 3 am while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.