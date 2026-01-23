Indore Water Tragedy: 63-Year-Old Dies Of Diarrhea Caused By Contaminated Water; Bhagirathpura Death Toll Climbs To 26

Indore News: 63-Year-Old Dies From Diarrhea Caused By Contaminated Water; Bhagirathpura Death Toll Climbs To 26 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll due to contaminated water in Bhagirathpura continues to rise as a 63-year-old man died on Friday due to contaminated water. The death toll rises to 26.

According to the report, 63-year-old Badri Prasad was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 17 after complaining of vomiting and diarrhea. He also suffered from tuberculosis.

Indore water contamination:



Infant born after 10 year wait dies; family rejects Govt compensation.



A simple act of diluting packaged milk with water cost baby his life and plunged Sahu family into unbearable grief.



Father narrates their ordeal in this video. pic.twitter.com/blBsFg9Wjw — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) January 3, 2026

Ten people are currently admitted to Aurobindo Hospital, with one patient on a ventilator. According to the Health Department, eight of the admitted patients also suffer from other illnesses.

In response to the ongoing crisis, water supply has resumed in 30% of the area on an alternate-day basis. Regular water testing is being conducted, and residents are relying heavily on RO water and tankers.

Indore Water Deaths: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Notice To Municipal Commissioner, Removes Additional Commissioner After Death Toll Jumps To 15#MadhyaPradesh #IndoreWaterCrisis https://t.co/fDXwZBU9Ik — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 2, 2026

More than 50 tankers are delivering water daily in the area. In some areas, due to pipeline work, tankers are being brought closer to the streets to reduce the need for people to walk farther to collect water.

The administration initially reported four deaths, later acknowledging six, and then 15 in a report submitted to the High Court. The next status report on the situation is scheduled for January 27. Authorities continue to monitor patients and expedite relief and pipeline restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, 26 deaths have occurred in this case so far, but the administration initially acknowledged four deaths, then six. Subsequently, in a report submitted to the High Court, 15 of the 21 deaths were acknowledged. The next status report is scheduled for January 27th.

#WATCH | 'People Are Dying Due To Contaminated Water...': LoP Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt's 'New Model Of Smart City' In Indore#MPnews #Indorenews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/JiyNdLXYqO — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 17, 2026

Last Death

The last death before Badri Prasad was 51-year-old Hemant Gaikwad, who was a resident of the Bhagirathpura area. He passed away late Tuesday night around 3 am while undergoing treatment in a private hospital.