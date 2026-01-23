MP News: Aajeevika Mission Turns Labourer Into ‘Lakhpati Didi’ | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Empowered by the Aajeevika Mission, Krishna Kapasiya, once a daily wage labourer and now a ‘Lakhpati Didi,’ has been invited as a special guest to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Ahead of her departure, District Collector Misha Singh and Zila Panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain felicitated her with a garland and extended best wishes.

A resident of Kanser village in Piploda block of Ratlam district, Krishna earlier struggled to support her family through household and agricultural labour.

Her life changed in 2019 when she joined the Adarsh Aajeevika Self Help Group under Saraswati Aajeevika Gram Sangathan. With a Rs 20,000 loan from the Community Investment Fund, she started a small beauty parlour, gradually increasing her income and confidence.

She later served as a Community Resource Person, forming self-help groups in villages and linking around 500 women with the mission. Her commitment led to her selection as a Bank Sakhi, where she facilitated SHG and village organisation accounts and helped mobilise loans worth crores.

Today, Krishna runs a banking kiosk, earns a stable monthly income, owns a house and supports her family independently, emerging as an inspiration for rural women.