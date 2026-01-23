 MP News: Aajeevika Mission Turns Labourer Into ‘Lakhpati Didi’
Her life changed in 2019 when she joined the Adarsh Aajeevika Self Help Group under Saraswati Aajeevika Gram Sangathan. With a Rs 20,000 loan from the Community Investment Fund, she started a small beauty parlor, gradually increasing her income and confidence. She later served as a community resource person, forming self-help groups in villages and linking around 500 women with the mission.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Empowered by the Aajeevika Mission, Krishna Kapasiya, once a daily wage labourer and now a ‘Lakhpati Didi,’ has been invited as a special guest to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Ahead of her departure, District Collector Misha Singh and Zila Panchayat CEO Vaishali Jain felicitated her with a garland and extended best wishes.

A resident of Kanser village in Piploda block of Ratlam district, Krishna earlier struggled to support her family through household and agricultural labour.

She later served as a Community Resource Person, forming self-help groups in villages and linking around 500 women with the mission. Her commitment led to her selection as a Bank Sakhi, where she facilitated SHG and village organisation accounts and helped mobilise loans worth crores.

Today, Krishna runs a banking kiosk, earns a stable monthly income, owns a house and supports her family independently, emerging as an inspiration for rural women.

