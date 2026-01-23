MP News: Tarana Violence, 13 Buses Torched, Shops Vandalized In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Tarana town in Ujjain district on Friday as mob violence escalated following namaz, with mobs setting 13 buses ablaze, vandalising shops, and pelting stones across multiple locations. Heavy police deployment was immediately ordered to restore law and order, and 15 people have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

The trouble began on Thursday evening with a minor dispute over giving way to a bus. What started as an argument quickly spiraled into clashes between two communities, leading to incidents of arson and widespread vandalism. On Friday, unidentified rioters allegedly torched two more buses, spreading panic among residents and commuters. District Magistrate Raushan Kumar Singh and DIG Naveen Bhasin rushed to the scene to monitor security and coordinate relief measures.

SP Pradeep Sharma said a brutal attack on Sohel Thakur, who sustained serious head injuries, triggered the escalation. A case of attempted murder has been registered against six accused, including Sappan Mirza, Ishaan Mirza, Shadab alias Idli, Salman Mirza, Rizwan Mirza, and Naved. Five have been arrested, while others are in custody for questioning, he stated.

Authorities appealed for calm, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace. The incident has highlighted the fragility of communal harmony in the region and the challenges faced by law enforcement in containing sudden flare-ups.