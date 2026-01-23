 MP News: Two Youth Were Killed As Trailer Rammed Into Bike


FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Youth Were Killed As Trailer Rammed Into Bike | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two youth were killed on the spot after a speeding trailer rammed into their motorcycle at Bharbhadia Fanta under Cantt police station area on Thursday night. The impact crushed the riders and dragged them for nearly 50 feet.

After the collision, the trailer driver lost control, smashing through the iron railing at the intersection, hitting an electric pole and finally overturning in a nearby field. The accident triggered heavy sparking in the 11,000 KV high-tension line, plunging nearby areas into darkness.

Indore News: 35-Year-Old Sanitation Worker Found Dead; Hands & Feet Tied, Cloth Stuffed In Mouth
article-image

On receiving information, ASP Naval Singh Sisodia, CSP Kiran Chauhan and Cantt police station in-charge Nilesh Awasthi reached the spot with a heavy police force. After nearly three hours of effort, the bodies were recovered using a crane and three JCB machines.

The deceased were identified as Govind Raigar and Bhupendra Rajput of Sarwaniya Maharaj. They were travelling from Neemuch to Jawad. One victim’s head was crushed, while the other remained trapped under the trailer along with the motorcycle. Police seized the trailer and launched an investigation.

On Friday, grieving family members staged a protest at the district hospital, demanding compensation. They said both victims were sole breadwinners and blamed negligence and poor traffic control at the accident-prone Bharbhadia Fanta.

