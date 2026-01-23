Indore News: 35-Year-Old Sanitation Worker Found Dead; Hands & Feet Tied, Cloth Stuffed In Mouth

Indore News: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead; Hands And Feet Tied, Cloth Stuffed In Mouth, Forensic Investigation Underway |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman was found dead at Nandbagh area in Indore on Friday morning. Her hands and feet were tied, and a cloth was stuffed in her mouth.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Gayatri (35), wife of Sunil Kurmi, used to live separately from her husband and worked as a sanitation worker in TCS. Initial investigations suggest a possible love affair may be linked to the crime.

Police investigation revealed that the crime took place early in the morning between 5 AM and 6 AM when Gayatri was busy cooking while listening to Bhajan. An unidentified person allegedly entered her house during this time and strangled her to death.

Gayatri used to leave for work at 6 AM and return in the evening around 6 PM. On Friday, when she did not report to work on time, her supervisor, Badri Lal, grew concerned and went to her house to check on her, where he discovered the woman's lifeless body.

The woman originally hailed from Chhindwara and has no children. The house where she resided is registered under her father’s name. Neighbours were unaware of her husband's whereabouts. Her parents in Chhindwara were informed.

Suspected strangulation

Forensic experts were immediately called to the scene to investigate all aspects of the crime. The body was immediately sent to Aurobindo Hospital for postmortem. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was strangled to death.

The police found the woman's lunchbox at the scene. A colleague of the victim has been questioned and is currently being treated as a suspect. Police stated that all the necessary action will be taken after the report is received, and the accused will soon be nabbed.

[With inputs from Staff Reporter]