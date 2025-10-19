 MP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested

MP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons, a BTech and another B Pharma graduate, after it busted an illegal narcotics manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, the agency said on Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons, a BTech and another B Pharma graduate, after it busted an illegal narcotics manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, the agency said on Sunday.

The clandestine unit was preparing Alprazolam, a sedative drug, in the powder form at the laboratory located in Sejawata village on the Mhow-Neemuch Road in Ratlam, about 290 kms from state capital Bhopal. The drug lab was unearthed on Saturday with an NCB team seizing 13.76 kg Alprazolam, valued at around Rs 3.44 crore in the illicit market, the agency said in a statement.

Lab equipment and chemicals used in drug manufacture were also seized during the operation, it said. Alprazolam is a regulated drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is misused as a recreational drug.

Roop Singh Chauhan, 51, a B Tech graduate and Abhijeet Singh Chauhan, 39, a B Pharma graduate, have been arrested by the central agency, the statement said.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
Senhora D'Souza, Parthav Kelkar Clinch Titles At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 19, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set To Take Place At DY Patil Stadium
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Sri Lanka W Vs Bangladesh W Match Preview: A Blockbuster Encounter Set To Take Place At DY Patil Stadium
Read Also
MP News: SP Suspends ASI For Thrashing Youths Over Minor Car Collison In Mandsaur
article-image

Roop Singh Chauhan was earlier arrested in a drug case in Telangana and was currently out on bail, it said.

According to the agency, Abhijeet Singh Chauhan was earlier associated with the Indian Red Cross Society in Ratlam and "partnered" with Roop Singh in some pharma and ayurvedic medicine ventures.

"Further investigation is underway to identify the supply chain, financial links, and potential inter-state connections of the accused," the agency said.

Alprazolam is also used to adulterate 'toddy' (country liquor) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and for lacing heroin in Rajasthan, MP and adjoining areas in order to increase profit margins. PTI NES ARB

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Needs To Wait For Some More Time For Party’s Executive Committee

MP News: BJP Needs To Wait For Some More Time For Party’s Executive Committee

Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali

Indore News: Roop Chaudas 2025; Women Glow Up With Self-Care & Tradition Ahead Of Diwali

MP News: Collectors Must Act Swiftly On Sensitive Incidents, Ensure Visible Police Presence, Says CM...

MP News: Collectors Must Act Swiftly On Sensitive Incidents, Ensure Visible Police Presence, Says CM...

MP News: Women Constables May Get Posting In Home District

MP News: Women Constables May Get Posting In Home District

MP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested

MP News: NCB Busts Illegal Drug Lab In Ratlam; Tech, Pharma Graduates Arrested